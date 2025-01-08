Ministry bans ingestible gastric balloon procedure

ISTANBUL

The Health Ministry has banned the use of swallowable gastric balloons, a non-surgical obesity treatment that has recently gained popularity across the country.

“In this application, individuals swallow the balloon in the form of a capsule and it inflates in the stomach afterward. After five to six months, it dissolves on its own without a need for surgical operation,” Professor Dr. Oktay Banlı, the head of the Turkish Bariatric Surgery Foundation, told daily Hürriyet, shedding light on the structure of the procedure.

In addition to being heavily advertised, Banlı noted that the treatment attracted significant attention due to its simplicity and straightforward nature. However, Banlı emphasized that the procedure poses considerable risks to patients' well-being.

"The capsule is ingested during the process without a check for tumors, ulcers, reflux or gastritis. This may result in intestinal or stomach disorders,” he explained.

Banlı noted that this contradicts other similar balloon applications, where individuals undergo a scanning process prior to treatment. In addition, endoscopic operations are required, unlike swallowable gastric balloons, which pose a health risk if left inside the stomach for a prolonged period.

Furthermore, Banlı noted that the practice also involves non-professionals, apart from gastroenterologists and general surgeons, and highlighted that it is sometimes carried out under unsuitable conditions.

Given the potential risks, the procedure was initially banned in Europe, and Türkiye has since followed suit with the ban.

In a further move, the Health Ministry expanded the scope of cosmetic procedures in the country’s medical facilities, allowing doctors from different specialties to perform aesthetic treatments. In line with this change, physicians from various specialties will carry out these treatments in accordance with their specialized training.