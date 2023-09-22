Ministry allocates 72.5 mln liras to new film projects

ANKARA
The Culture and Tourism has announced that the Cinema Support Board decided to provide 72.5 million Turkish Liras ($2.7 million) to new cinema projects, bringing the total support allocated to the film industry in 2023 to nearly 99 million liras ($3.8 million).

According to a written statement issued on Sept. 20, a seven-member board composed of representatives from the film industry decided to support 20 projects in their recent meeting.

The board reached a consensus on supporting projects in the categories of directors’ first film, feature-length films, and post-production works.

Particularly noteworthy was the allocation of 21 million liras ($776,000) in support for seven directors' projects, a vital endeavor under the umbrella of "First Feature-Length Fiction Film Production" that carries significant importance in fostering the advancement of cinematic art, nurturing emerging talents, and enriching film production.

Ministry-supported films made a notable impact on the international stage, participating in prestigious film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Warsaw, Toronto, and New York, thereby contributing significantly to the promotion of Turkish cinema worldwide.

