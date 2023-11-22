Ministry aims to promote Turkish culture in Hungary

ANKARA

Within the scope of "2024 Türkiye-Hungary Year of Culture," numerous cultural events, exhibitions and performances marking the essence of both cultures will take place in Turkish and Hungarian cities, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

"We aim to promote our cultural and artistic values in the most effective and impressive way with prestigious events of more than 800 cultural and artistic personalities in more than 30 venues in eight cities of Hungary," Ersoy said during a meeting with Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Matis at the ministry on Nov. 20.

Ersoy emphasized that Türkiye-Hungary relations have been progressing in an intense and friendly manner since the era of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the first president of Türkiye and the founder of modern Türkiye.

He noted that political and diplomatic relations continue today in the same friendly atmosphere.

“In order to accelerate the strong relations between our countries in the cultural field, with the declaration of intent signed with the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, we decided to celebrate 2024 as a cultural year between our country and Hungary with the theme of ‘Centenary Friendship and Cooperation,’” the minister said.

The logo of the Türkiye-Hungary Year of Culture was determined at the meeting of “Joint Working Group” in the capital Ankara and the logo designed by the Hungarian graphic artist Tamas Kosa was selected.

"The opening program of the cultural year will be held in Budapest on the 100th anniversary of the Turkish-Hungarian Friendship Treaty signed on Dec. 18, 1923, and the closing program will be organized in Türkiye" Ersoy stated.

Matis has underlined that their overall goal is to introduce Hungary to Türkiye.

"Aug. 20 is our most important national day and we celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Hungary. We want to introduce it to Türkiye. We have also planned to participate in many cultural festivals in Türkiye," the ambassador said.