Ministry aims to prevent students from dropping out of school

ANKARA
An “early warning system” will be established next year to prevent students from leaving school, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has announced.

“We will reach all our youth who are out of school in the secondary school age population and ensure that they benefit from schooling options that are suitable for their conditions,” Özer told the members of the parliament’s planning and budget committee.

The ministry will start a large project to increase the schooling rate to 100 percent in 2023, he announced.

In this framework, an early warning system will be established for the detection of students at risk of leaving school at all levels of education, and a follow-up system for the informal student population, the minister said.

“Our aim is to make it sustainable for all our children in the education age population to meet with education,” he added.

Expressing that girls have benefited the most from the improvements in schooling rates in the last 20 years, Özer said, “Girls’ participation in education was closely monitored at all education levels. The greatest improvement was experienced at the schooling rate of girls in secondary education, which was 39.2 percent in the 2000s. Today this rate has increased to 95 percent.”

“Moreover, in many provinces where the schooling rates were relatively low in the early 2000s, the schooling rate of girls surpassed boys for the first time. Therefore, in the last 20 years, significant progress has been made in solving the schooling problem of girls at all levels of education in our country,” he added.

