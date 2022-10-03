Ministry: 23 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

Ministry: 23 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

ANKARA
Ministry: 23 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

Turkish security forces have neutralized 23 PKK terrorists in the Asos region in Iraq’s north, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In the operation, 10 planes took off simultaneously from three different bases across the country, while tanker planes, airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft and UAVs were also deployed.

Among the targets was a place where the PKK’s senior leaders have meetings.

Turkish armed forces’ aerial operation against the PKK in the Qandil Mountains, the organization’s base in northern Iraq, was announced by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sept. 29.

He stated that the Turkish army entered the “so-called command post” in the region, located about 140 kilometers away from the Turkish border, and “hit 16 terrorist caves and shelters.”

Türkiye has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, where the PKK has its headquarters and training camps.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

ARTS & LIFE Long COVID remains a mystery, though theories are emerging

Long COVID remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

    Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

  2. Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

  3. Turkish tourists prefer Balkan countries for vacation

    Turkish tourists prefer Balkan countries for vacation

  4. Türkiye ranks 37th on Global Innovation Index

    Türkiye ranks 37th on Global Innovation Index

  5. Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors

    Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors
Recommended
Generation Z listens to arabesque music

Generation Z listens to arabesque music
HBO Max to stream in Türkiye: Official

HBO Max to stream in Türkiye: Official
Lake Erçek in danger of drought: Expert

Lake Erçek in danger of drought: Expert
2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant in Türkiye

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant in Türkiye
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean province

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Aegean province
Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks

Opposition holds 7th leaders’ meeting, affirms no internal cracks
WORLD Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Zelensky pledges to retake more of eastern Ukraine ‘in a week’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pledged to retake more areas in the country’s eastern Donbas region from Russian forces.

ECONOMY Exiting Mir system may not affect Russian tourist visits

Exiting Mir system may not affect Russian tourist visits

More than 11 million foreign tourists arrived in Antalya through the popular holiday destination’s airport between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, up by 57 percent from the sale period of last year.

SPORTS Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Multiple world-record holder and freediving champion Şahika Ercümen has refreshed her own Turkish record by diving 82 meters (269 feet) in the women’s free immersion (FIM) category at the freediving championship held in the southern province of Antalya.