Ministry: 23 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have neutralized 23 PKK terrorists in the Asos region in Iraq’s north, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In the operation, 10 planes took off simultaneously from three different bases across the country, while tanker planes, airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft and UAVs were also deployed.

Among the targets was a place where the PKK’s senior leaders have meetings.

Turkish armed forces’ aerial operation against the PKK in the Qandil Mountains, the organization’s base in northern Iraq, was announced by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sept. 29.

He stated that the Turkish army entered the “so-called command post” in the region, located about 140 kilometers away from the Turkish border, and “hit 16 terrorist caves and shelters.”

Türkiye has carried out a series of offensives since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, where the PKK has its headquarters and training camps.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.