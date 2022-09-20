17 terrorists neutralized, 80 hideouts demolished: Ministry

ANKARA

A total of 17 terrorists have been neutralized and nearly 80 hideouts have been demolished in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s Suruç district, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a statement, the ministry reminded that a Turkish soldier was killed and one was injured in the rocket launcher harassment at the border post in Suruç on Sept. 18.

A mortar attack was carried out against the border post from the Ayn al-Arab neighborhood in Syria’s Aleppo province, under the control of the PKK/YPG.

Turkish forces’ artillery units stationed on the borderline opened fire on terrorists in the area where the attack took place with howitzer and multi-barrel rocket launchers.

The operation initiated to retaliate continues, the ministry said.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

