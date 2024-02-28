Ministers condemn Feb 28 coup plot on 27th anniversary

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin have issued condemnations on the anniversary of the 1997 coup plot, denouncing the infamous "post-modern coup."

In a statement shared on social media, Tunç voiced his opposition to all coups and coup attempts, describing the events of Feb. 28, 1997, as a "dark chapter" in the nation's history.

"We condemn and curse all coups and coup attempts on the 27th anniversary of the Feb. 28 post-modern coup, a black stain on the history of our democracy," Tunç said.

The Feb. 28 process, commonly known as the "post-modern coup," saw months of turmoil as the military undertook a campaign against the coalition government led by Necmettin Erbakan's Welfare Party.

Referring to the process as an attempt to stifle progress, Tekin echoed Tunç's sentiments, highlighting the damage by the actions of those involved in the coup.

"All the atrocities and anti-democratic practices carried out on Feb. 28 were the product of efforts to extinguish the light of our country's future as well as the shackles on the future of the children of this saintly nation," Tekin remarked in a social media post.

The party was subsequently banned following a ruling by the country's top court in 1998. İsmail Hakkı Karadayı, then chief of general staff, has been identified as the primary suspect in the indictment related to the events of that period.

