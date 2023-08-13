Minister warns of global fallout from suspended grain deal

ANKARA

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has warned about the dire consequences of suspending grain shipments from Ukraine and Russia to the world, highlighting that over 33 million tons of grain have been shipped through the crucial initiative.

"After the war, the world learned that Ukraine and Russia are actually the granaries of the whole world... Because if the grain does not come from these two, it has become clear that there may be a danger of starvation in the world," Güler stated in an interview with private broadcaster A Haber on Aug. 12.

The agreement, a diplomatic effort brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022, faced setbacks when Russia unilaterally withdrew on July 17, citing unmet obligations by its Moscow counterparts. Subsequently, Russia launched a series of strikes on Ukrainian ports, including the strategic port city of Odesa.

"Almost all world leaders, including the U.N secretary-general [Antonio Guterres], believe that this problem can only be solved by our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]," said the minister, expressing his concurrence with this sentiment.

On Aug. 2, Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, conveying that the long-term inactivation of the grain deal "will not benefit anyone" and that the countries in need would suffer the most.

The Turkish leader further highlighted the impact of the agreement's suspension on grain prices, stating that they had increased by 15 percent in the past two weeks, after witnessing a 23 percent decrease when the deal was in force. He vowed Türkiye would press ahead with "intensive efforts" and diplomacy to reestablish the agreement.

The two also discussed the prospect of Putin's visit to Türkiye, although no specific timeline was provided.

Güler also highlighted Türkiye's efforts to enhance its defense industry, noting the "growing global acknowledgment of the capabilities and effectiveness of products, especially unmanned aerial vehicles."

The minister emphasized continuous production to meet demand, revealing endeavors to diversify aviation-related products.

Regarding military acquisitions, Güler expressed anticipation for "concrete steps" regarding the procurement of 40 new F16 aircraft and 79 modernization kits requested from the United States.

Türkiye officially requested the deal after it was expelled from the F35 next-generation fighter jet program. Due to the objections in the U.S. Congress, the Biden administration has not yet formally sent the sale to the approval of the congressmen.

Güler also provided updates on ongoing military operations, stating that a significant portion of the Zap region, the target of Operation Claw-Lock, had been cleared of terrorism. Search and scanning activities were ongoing, targeting caves and shelters, he added.

Discussing recent efforts to mend relations with Greece, Güler highlighted Türkiye's commitment to maintaining the positive trajectory. The minister also acknowledged Greece's reciprocal actions in nurturing bilateral ties, which had been historically strained due to territorial disputes, maritime boundaries and ideological differences.

These diplomatic endeavors originated from the solidarity demonstrated following twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye in February. Greece extended aid and rescue teams, triggering the goodwill displayed by Türkiye during a tragic train accident in northern Greece that resulted in 57 fatalities.