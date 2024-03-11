Minister vows continued fight against terrorism in Iraq's north

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has insisted that Turkish troops will remain in northern Iraq until the terror threat, particularly from the PKK, is eliminated.

"Everyone knows that Türkiye needs to move to another phase [in the fight against terrorism]," Güler said during a gathering with reporters in the capital Ankara on March 10.

The minister said the fight against terrorism is a critical obstacle to the country's progress.

“Our fight will not end until we close the security lock and the north of Iraq is cleared of terrorists,” Güler said, referring to the ongoing operation in the region dubbed Claw-Lock.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Its recent deadly attacks on Turkish troops in northern Iraq spurred Ankara to intensify its Claw operations, a series of offensives since 2019, specifically targeting the PKK.

The PKK maintains bases in the region, where its leadership has a foothold.

Güler's stance echoes recent comments by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Türkiye aimed to address the challenges posed by the PKK's presence in northern Iraq by this summer.

“We are about to complete the [security] circle to secure our Iraqi border. We will permanently resolve the matter concerning our Iraqi border this summer,” Erdoğan said after a weekly cabinet meeting earlier this month.

The president has also advocated establishing a 30-40 kilometer security zone along the border to prevent future attacks.

“Because this is the distance where terrorists have settled and can threaten our country,” Güler said, explaining the rationale behind the proposed corridor. "If we keep terrorists at least 30-40 kilometers away from our borders, our nation and our borders will be safe."

The minister also disclosed efforts to enhance cooperation with Iraq, including the proposal for a joint operations center, which had yet to see progress. Güler indicated that this matter would be addressed in upcoming discussions in Baghdad.

Ankara has persistently called on Iraqi authorities to enhance cooperation in combating the PKK. In December 2023, both countries held security talks, pledging to strengthen their collaboration on this front.

Last week, Güler, along with Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, visited Baghdad for official talks with Iraqi counterparts to address security concerns following recent PKK attacks.

Efforts to enhance collaboration have also been underscored by National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın's recent trips to Baghdad and Erbil.

The PKK also claimed responsibility for an attack last October outside the Interior Ministry in Ankara in which one attacker blew himself up and another would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police. Two police officers were slightly wounded in the attack.

Turkish jets targeted suspected PKK positions in northern Iraq and northern Syria following the attack, which came as parliament prepared to reopen after a long summer recess.

Meanwhile, dozens of people suspected of links to the PKK have been detained in a series of raids across Türkiye.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference that Turkish intelligence officials have established that the two assailants arrived from Syria, where they had been trained. The Turkish top diplomat said Türkiye "would now target facilities in Syria and Iraq belonging to the PKK and YPG."

Defense, foreign ministers and intelligence chief meet

In the meantime, the defense minister hosted Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President İbrahim Kalın in an unannounced meeting on March 11 in the Turkish capital.

According to the reports, three officials have reviewed Türkiye’s efforts for security inside and outside its borders through continued anti-terror operations and evaluated the regional conflicts. The meeting comes after Fidan and Kalın held talks with their counterparts in Washington last week.

Fidan’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paved the way for the resumption of anti-terror consultations between the two allies.