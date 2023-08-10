Minister unveils plan to bolster hospital security

ANKARA
In a bid t to curb the rising wave of violence targeting health care workers, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced a comprehensive action plan aimed at increasing security personnel within hospitals and implementing a cutting-edge preventive system.

The plan is designed to swiftly respond to potential threats of violence, offering a premise code to mitigate risks before violent incidents occur, Koca said while revealing the approach, addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting on Aug. 8.

The strategy is devised to proactively address potential threats before a "white code" is enacted — a code that reports a violent incident at medical facilities via landline phones.

Koca emphasized that the preventive system, set to be enacted through forthcoming software, marks a groundbreaking advancement in curbing pre-violence incidents.

The initiative has gained momentum against the backdrop of a two-day work stoppage staged by over 100,000 health care workers. The protest aimed to spotlight the escalating violence directed at medical professionals, which has tragically resulted in fatalities and severe injuries.

Reminding that he had sent letters to all health workers, Koca said over 45,000 responses flooded in, with health care providers providing insights into working conditions and the proposed violence action plan.

The minister pledged to liaise with relevant deputy ministers to address the concerns raised by the health care workforce.

