Minister unveils notable decline in ICU patient rate

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has announced that the significantly high patient density in intensive care units (ICUs), which was observed at the beginning of the month, has returned to normal levels.

"Three to four weeks prior, the nationwide patient rate of intensive care units stood at 72 percent, and 83 percent in Istanbul,” Koca stated during a press conference in the capital Ankara on Feb. 13.

As of Feb. 13, the nationwide rate is 71 percent, with Istanbul mirroring the same figure for intensive care bed occupancy.

Koca interpreted recent data as a return to normalcy from the surge in cases of influenza, which prompted the hospitalization of high-risk groups with chronic ailments in intensive care. Stressing that the lion's share of credit for this return to normalcy belongs to healthcare professionals, Koca additionally disclosed the integration of 35,000 medical staff into the ministry.

Providing information about Antalya City Hospital, where certain departments have commenced patient admissions, the minister stated that the hospital would operate at full capacity within the next three or four weeks after the inauguration ceremony, which will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Koca earlier disclosed that the surge in ICU rates was an expected outcome due to seasonal conditions that led to an increase in upper respiratory tract infections.

Amidst a seasonal rise in respiratory ailments, Koca emphasized a proactive approach for high-risk individuals, with a focus on efficiently handling increased demand for intensive care facilities, especially in Istanbul.

“It is important to note that individuals with chronic illnesses, pregnant women, elderly above the age of 65, and infants under two years old may be more affected. Therefore, seeking emergency services without delay is crucial,” he stated.