Minister sets year-end deadline for judicial reform document

ERZURUM

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has revealed that preparations for the strategy document for judicial reform are on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Tunç made this announcement during a meeting organized by Atatürk University Faculty of Law students in eastern Erzurum city on Nov. 6.

During the gathering attended by Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi, faculty members and students, Tunç highlighted the significance of gathering input from various stakeholders within the judicial community.

The minister emphasized the importance of opinions and suggestions from lawyers, including those from different levels of the judiciary, bar associations and universities.

"We have started to receive opinions from our universities, bar associations and all levels of our judicial community. Suggestions and opinions from lawyers, from the higher judiciary to the appeal and first instance courts, are very important to us," he stated.

Additionally, Tunç mentioned that the upcoming strategy document would not only focus on new objectives but also incorporate targets that were not achieved in previous strategy documents.

Furthermore, he indicated that certain law amendments, which were hindered previously due to the parliament's work schedule, would be included in the new document.

Tunç previously said the strategy document would encompass provisions related to children's and women's rights.

Moreover, he discussed the government's broader plan of drafting a new constitution to replace the existing one.

"We want to get rid of the coup constitution and continue our journey with a new constitution that is democratic, civil, participatory, inclusive and prioritizes fundamental rights and freedoms," Tunç stated.

The proposed constitutional changes, introduced by the ruling People's Alliance led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), include guarantees for the headscarf, a contentious issue in Turkish politics.

However, the government faces a challenge in passing these constitutional amendments. A minimum of 400 votes in favor is required to succeed. Currently, the People's Alliance has 323 supporting deputies.