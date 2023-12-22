Minister sets unofficial record with rapid-fire speech delivery

Minister sets unofficial record with rapid-fire speech delivery

ANKARA
Minister sets unofficial record with rapid-fire speech delivery

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak has garnered attention for a remarkable feat, succinctly delivering his speech of 4,700 words in an astonishingly brief duration of just 35 minutes.

His speech during the budget talks covered nine pages in the parliamentary records, setting an unofficial record.

With the opposition parties both criticizing and appreciating Bak's rapid-fire delivery, the lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) responded with applause and laughter to the minister’s speech.

"I congratulate the minister on his performance. It would have been better if he had given us a heads-up so that we could have prepared for a potential entry into the Guinness World Records,” İYİ Party Deputy Group Deputy Chairman Müsavat Dervişoğlu remarked.

Bak's speech, with an average rate of 134 words per minute, approached the upper limits of the acceptable range, as per the Broadcasting and Use of Turkish guide prepared by the national channel TRT.

Another record was broken in last year's budget discussions, as AKP Isparta Deputy Sürreyya Sadi Bilgiç led the session for nine hours and 44 minutes without a break.

Bilgiç broke the record of Levent Gök, who managed a session in the parliament for eight hours and 13 minutes continuously on Dec. 15, 2019.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight
Istanbul Europes 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research
Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’

Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’
1 ton of oil flows to sea surface per day in Rize

1 ton of oil flows to sea surface per day in Rize
Wildlife trafficker detained in Istanbul

Wildlife trafficker detained in Istanbul
Super fast train sets route at 80 minutes

Super fast train sets route at 80 minutes
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.