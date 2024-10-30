Minister says wounded from Ankara attack recovering

ANKARA

The condition of those injured in last week’s deadly terror attack in the capital Ankara is showing signs of improvement, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said on Oct. 30.

"The general condition of our wounded is good at the moment," Memişoğlu told reporters at the parliament.

One victim remains in critical condition in intensive care but is also showing positive signs, Memişoğlu added noting that the individual is conscious and stable.

"God willing, we will discharge them all,” he said.

The attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) headquarters on the outskirts of Ankara killed five people and left over 20 others injured.

Armed with assault rifles, the assailants arrived at the premises in a taxi they commandeered after killing its driver. They set off explosives and opened fire.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya named the assailants as Mine Sevjin Alçiçek and Ali Örek and identified them as members of PKK, which is designated as a terror group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The assault followed a recent call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who suggested that jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan should address parliament if he could persuade the organization to abandon arms.

In response to the attack, Türkiye has escalated military operations against PKK targets in Iraq and Syria. Security forces struck military, intelligence, energy and infrastructure facilities, state-run Anadolu Agency has said.