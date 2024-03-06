Minister says 59 PKK hideouts hit, arms caches seized

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the destruction of 59 caves, bunkers and explosive depots belonging to the PKK in operations across nine eastern and southern provinces.

The operations – conducted in Mardin, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Şırnak, Siirt, Tunceli, Bingöl, Hakkari and Hatay – involved 2,866 personnel, including security forces from the gendarmerie and police, Yerlikaya stated in a post on X.

The minister emphasized the significant haul of ammunition seized during the operations, which included one anti-tank missile, two guided missiles, 184 rocket launcher propelled grenades, 701 grenades, 1,303 detonators, five lava guns, eight rocket launchers, 42 anti-tank ammunition, 57 anti-aircraft ammunition, seven sniper rifles and seven AK-47 assault rifles.

"I want our beloved nation to know that we are destroying the terrorists' lairs one by one, and we will continue to do so," Yerlikaya wrote in his statement yesterday.

Türkiye, the United States and the European Union have designated PKK as a terrorist organization.