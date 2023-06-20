Minister denies allegations of measles-related deaths

ANKARA

Amid rising concerns over increasing measles cases in the country, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has refuted recent media reports claiming deaths resulting from measles in the country, stating that the allegations are baseless and do not reflect the truth.

“The allegations that raise concerns on the subject are unfounded. The cause of death, allegedly due to measles, is a multiorgan failure caused by HIV/AIDS,” Koca tweeted on June 19. The patient in question is identified as a foreign national born in 2015, he added.

Koca highlighted that extensive efforts by healthcare professionals had ensured that measles was fully under control in the country. However, like many other nations, Türkiye has witnessed an increase in measles cases in recent years due to cases imported from abroad, he added.

“Despite challenges posed by vaccine rejection campaigns during the COVID pandemic, the collective efforts of healthcare professionals had maintained vaccine coverage for children above 95 percent nationwide,” the minister wrote. “Encouragingly, the number of children unable to receive vaccinations due to refusal has been decreasing steadily. Vaccination coverage for foreigners is estimated to range between 87 percent and 92 percent for the measles vaccine.”

Koca underscored the importance of adhering strictly to vaccination schedules during times of measles outbreaks, based on scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness. The minister also urged citizens to prioritize vaccination for the well-being of their children.

In response to the surge in measles cases both domestically and globally, robust control strategies have been implemented across all provinces in Türkiye since January, Koca informed.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Istanbul have witnessed a concerning rise in measles cases, driven by the growing anti-vaccination movement. Experts have warned that if measles vaccination rates fall below 95 percent, an epidemic could potentially occur.

According to a report published by the Istanbul Medical Chamber last week, Türkiye reported 457 cases of measles between April 2022 and March 2023.