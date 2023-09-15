Minister confirms nine cases of COVID subvariant Eris

ANKARA

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Sept. 15 took to social media to announce that EG.5, a new COVID-19 subvariant unofficially nicknamed Eris, has been identified in nine individuals within the country.

Koca assured the public that the emergence of the subvariant is not a cause for immediate concern, as it exhibits a low potential to cause severe illness.

"The Eris subvariant was detected in nine individuals during examinations conducted at our Reference Laboratory. These individuals have international contacts and are located within the same province," Koca wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We will maintain our current preventive measures and continue with our daily routines."

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies Eris as a subvariant of Omicron, and it has been observed in various countries worldwide. However, health authorities say there is no conclusive evidence indicating that this subvariant poses a significant threat in terms of disease severity.

Koca reiterated the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, stating, "We will protect our elderly and those with chronic diseases."

The WHO reports that the Eris has been identified in over 50 countries, including China, South Korea, Canada, the United States, Portugal, Spain and Singapore.