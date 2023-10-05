Minister announces new industrial zones in quake-hit region

ANKARA

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has unveiled plans for the establishment of new industrial areas in four of the provinces struck by the deadly twin earthquakes in early February.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the decision, paving the way for the creation of industrial zones covering a total area of 2,826 hectares in Adıyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa.

"The industrial areas to be established will make significant contributions to the development process not only of the region but of our entire country and will offer employment opportunities to thousands of our citizens," Kacır wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 3.

Details of the proposed industrial areas include 49 hectares of land for Adıyaman's industrial zone. Kahramanmaraş's Dulkadiroğlu district will witness the allocation of over 900 hectares for the establishment of five distinct industrial areas. Additionally, an 11-hectare plot has been earmarked for the industrial zone in the city's Pazarcık district.

Malatya, one of the provinces affected by the recent earthquakes, will see the allocation of 193 hectares of land for the establishment of two industrial areas. Şanlıurfa, another earthquake-affected region, will utilize 295 hectares for its industrial zone.