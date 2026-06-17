Miner unrest eases as deal sets schedule for unpaid wages

ANKARA

An agreement has been reached in a labor dispute at Doruk Mining, with authorities announcing that outstanding payments will be made according to a set schedule following government-mediated talks.

The Labor and Social Security Ministry said on June 16 that negotiations between the company and representatives of the Turkish Mine Workers Union, facilitated by the government, resulted in a formal protocol outlining a timetable for wage and benefit payments.

According to the ministry, the talks held on June 15 and 16 produced a consensus between the parties after months of tension over unpaid entitlements. The agreement is intended to guarantee that workers receive their owed payments in full and on time.

As part of the deal, ongoing worker protests at the Eskişehir-based mining and power company are expected to end, the ministry said.

The agreement reflects a broader commitment to “social dialogue” in labor relations, it said, pledging continued efforts to protect workers rights and maintain industrial peace.

Doruk Mining, part of Yıldızlar SSS Holding, had faced escalating worker unrest in recent months over delayed payments, prompting earlier government intervention and attempts to broker a resolution.

Workers had previously organized marches and protests to Ankara demanding payment of their claims.