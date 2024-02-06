Mine workers forge lifelong connection with survivor

ADIYAMAN

In the aftermath of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, the indomitable spirit of mine workers has played a pivotal role in search and rescue operations.

Around 10,000 miners participated in search and rescue operations in the 11 southern provinces affected by the earthquakes in early February last year. According to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, 19,906 personnel and 3,763 vehicles were allocated to the earthquake zone.

Amidst the ruins, a heartwarming story emerges. Zonguldak mine workers, who rescued a young woman from beneath the rubble have been in touch with her ever since.

Songül Göksu was trapped under the rubble of a 7-story apartment building that collapsed in Adıyaman.

Mine workers were dispatched to the rubble upon the reports that sound was coming from the building. After 62 hours, Göksu was pulled out alive from the rubble and returned to Adıyaman after completing her treatment in the capital Ankara.

Songül Göksu, whose two legs were amputated due to life-threatening risks, found morale by keeping contact with the mine workers during her treatment process.

"My miner brothers who saved me are now my family. I feel safe when I talk to them," Göksu said.

Explaining that they have been in constant contact for the past year, mine worker Murat Sönmez said, "Either she calls or we call. We have never lost contact."

Noting that miners came to the forefront in the disaster of the century because they knew how to navigate underground, Sönmez said, "We know the underground rescue technique. I hope such an incident will never happen again. If it does, we are ready for duty."