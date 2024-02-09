Mine collapse kills worker in northern Türkiye

ZONGULDAK

A section of a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Zonguldak late on Feb. 7, leaving one miner dead and injuring another, local media has reported.

A total of 35 miners were working at the mine affiliated with a private company in Zonguldak’s Kilimli district, but only two miners were inside the section that caved in, Governor Osman Hacıbektaşoğlu informed.

Teams rescued a 45-year-old miner trapped beneath the rubble, with authorities reporting that the injured worker was in good health, and his treatment is ongoing at the hospital.

Following a five-hour effort, the body of the other miner was recovered. The governor noted that the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The collapse came just one day after the local authorities shut down 10 mines operating without proper licenses in the region.

In a written statement, the governor’s office announced that half of the mines have been closed in the Kilimli district, in which the deadly collapse took place.

The northern province witnessed another deadly mine collapse last September, with a miner killed and six others injured.