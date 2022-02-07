Millions of students back in school after short break

ISTANBUL

More than 18 million students and nearly a million teachers are set to return to schools today with the end of the two-week mid-term break that started on Jan. 21.

In-person education will resume at all schools throughout the country as the pandemic is still raging, and the bells will be ringing in a total of 850,000 classrooms in all schools in 81 provinces.

Students will continue their classes until another one-week break that will be held between April 21 and 25, allowing them to rest one more time during the education marathon that will last for four more months.

There were some rumors recently that the semester holiday would be extended as the daily COVID-19 cases were hovering around 100,000, however, Turkey’s Education Minister said on Jan. 21 that in-person education would continue following the break, putting an end to rumors.

“Currently, there is no situation that would require the extension of the semester break. Therefore, I hope we will open our schools on Feb. 7 with the same determination to continue in-person education without any problems,” the minister had said.

The isolation period of students who entered the semester break in quarantine due to COVID-19 will also end as of today.

During this semester break, students enjoyed spending time apart from their study books and having fun with their families and friends, but there was no massive human mobility seen at bus terminals, airports and train stations, unlike in previous years, due to the pandemic.

However, due to the heavy snowfall and relatively warm weather that affected a significant part of the country, several winter tourism spots, such as Mount Uludağ and Mount Erciyes, welcomed a heavy rush of ski lovers and families.

Those who could not find the opportunity to go on vacation enjoyed snow activities in their settlements.

Meanwhile, many projects will be implemented both in schools and the education system in the second semester.

One of the most important projects planned during this period will be the “10,000 Schools in Basic Education Project,” which will be implemented in order to ensure equality of opportunity in education.

Another significant development of the second semester will be studies on climate awareness. In this framework, the culture of climate change, zero waste and recycling will be spread in all schools in line with a project, named “Clean School Clean Energy.”