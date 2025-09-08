Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote

Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote

BUENOS AIRES
Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei vowed on Sept. 7 vowed to "accelerate" his libertarian reforms after a crushing defeat in Buenos Aires provincial elections, ahead of highly anticipated midterms.

The 54-year-old economist has slashed public spending, dismissed tens of thousands of public employees and led a major deregulation drive since taking office in December 2023.

He acknowledged his party's "clear defeat" by the center-left Peronist movement in the elections to the legislature of Buenos Aires province, the country's economic powerhouse.

A deflated-sounding Milei admitted to unspecified "mistakes" which he vowed to "correct" but said he would not be swayed "one millimeter" from his reform agenda.

"We will deepen and accelerate it," he said at a muted election night event in the resort of Mar del Plata, where he took the stage in silence, in marked contrast to his usual dramatic entrance to rock music.

With 91 percent of the votes counted, the center-left Fuerza Patria coalition had taken over 47 percent of the vote against nearly 34 percent for Milei's ruling La Libertad Avanza (LLA), official results showed.

Buenos Aires's votes are telling as a bellwether for Argentina. The province contributes more than 30 percent of Argentina's GDP and accounts for 40 percent of all eligible voters.

The 13-point gap between Milei's party and the left was far greater than opinion polls had predicted.

Turnout in the election was high, at around 63 percent.

The result poses major concerns for Milei, coming just six weeks before midterm elections.

Some members of his party downplayed the extent of the defeat, pointing out that the LLA had nonetheless increased its share of legislators in Buenos Aires.

setback,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market
LATEST NEWS

  1. EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

    EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

  2. Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

    Tofaş signs manufacturing deal with Stellantis

  3. Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

    Hidden structures of fortress revealed after centuries

  4. Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

    Monastery sheds light on Byzantine life

  5. Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert

    Vienna State Opera opens season with free, all-star gala concert
Recommended
Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year
Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted

Macron scrambles to find new French PM after Bayrou ousted
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone off Tunisia
Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’

Syria condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation of international law’
French government ousted in parliament confidence vote

French government ousted in parliament confidence vote
Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief

Russia has three-fold frontline advantage: Ukraine army chief
WORLD Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thai top court orders ex-PM Thaksin jailed for one year

Thailand's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country's most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.
ECONOMY EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

EV maker Togg makes strategic entry into European market

Togg, a Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer, will release its new model, the T10F, for preorder on Sept. 15 in Türkiye and Sept. 29 in Germany.  
SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿