Migratory birds protected with sound barriers

ARDAHAN

In a bid to safeguard the avian population around Lake Aktaş, which lies between Türkiye and Georgia, authorities are installing sound barriers along the lakeside road to mitigate traffic noise and create a quieter habitat for birds.

Due to increased traffic on the Çıldır-Aktaş Highway, which provides access to the Çıldır-Aktaş Border Gate, noise pollution has risen around Lake Aktaş, located 47 kilometers from Ardahan city center. The governor’s office and the General Directorate of Highways initiated measures to protect the lake, which is home to various bird species.

To prevent noise pollution from disturbing the birds, the General Directorate of Highways began constructing sound barriers a month ago along a 2,600-meter section of road between Kenarbel village in Çıldır district and the Çıldır-Aktaş Border Gate.

Governor Hayrettin Çiçek said that they are working to preserve local lakes and rivers, including Lake Aktaş and Lake Çıldır, for the region's ecosystem.

Highlighting the ecological significance of Lake Aktaş, Çiçek said, "Lake Aktaş, which borders Georgia, features 12 small islands that host 42 different bird species, including white and Dalmatian pelicans."

Stating that the sound barriers will ensure the birds are not disturbed, Çiçek added: “As the divided road providing access to the Çıldır-Aktaş Border Gate runs close to the lake, the noise could disturb the birds, reducing species diversity. Therefpre, we began this project with the General Directorate of Highways. The barriers, which will be 3 meters high along a 2,600-meter stretch, aim to help protect our natural environment.”