Migratory birds protected with sound barriers

Migratory birds protected with sound barriers

ARDAHAN
Migratory birds protected with sound barriers

In a bid to safeguard the avian population around Lake Aktaş, which lies between Türkiye and Georgia, authorities are installing sound barriers along the lakeside road to mitigate traffic noise and create a quieter habitat for birds.

Due to increased traffic on the Çıldır-Aktaş Highway, which provides access to the Çıldır-Aktaş Border Gate, noise pollution has risen around Lake Aktaş, located 47 kilometers from Ardahan city center. The governor’s office and the General Directorate of Highways initiated measures to protect the lake, which is home to various bird species.

To prevent noise pollution from disturbing the birds, the General Directorate of Highways began constructing sound barriers a month ago along a 2,600-meter section of road between Kenarbel village in Çıldır district and the Çıldır-Aktaş Border Gate.

Governor Hayrettin Çiçek said that they are working to preserve local lakes and rivers, including Lake Aktaş and Lake Çıldır, for the region's ecosystem.

Highlighting the ecological significance of Lake Aktaş, Çiçek said, "Lake Aktaş, which borders Georgia, features 12 small islands that host 42 different bird species, including white and Dalmatian pelicans."

Stating that the sound barriers will ensure the birds are not disturbed, Çiçek added: “As the divided road providing access to the Çıldır-Aktaş Border Gate runs close to the lake, the noise could disturb the birds, reducing species diversity. Therefpre, we began this project with the General Directorate of Highways. The barriers, which will be 3 meters high along a 2,600-meter stretch, aim to help protect our natural environment.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

    Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

  2. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  3. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  4. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

  5. Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

    Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'
Recommended
Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors
Amazing AI de-ages Tom Hanks in new film Here

'Amazing' AI de-ages Tom Hanks in new film 'Here'
War casts shadow over Lebanons ancient Baalbek

War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek
Chopin waltz unearthed after 200 years

Chopin waltz unearthed after 200 years
Explorer of Lycian Way searches new routes

Explorer of Lycian Way searches new routes
Urfa Castle excavations explore history

Urfa Castle excavations explore history

Rare Monet painting to be sold for building renovation

Rare Monet painting to be sold for building renovation
WORLD US voices concern on horrifying Israeli strike in Gaza

US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

The United States has voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿