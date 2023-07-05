‘Migration of tropical fish alters cuisine’

MERSİN

Due to the fish migration from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, tropical fish have almost become localized by taking their place on the vendors’ stalls, which has also led to a change in the culinary preferences in Türkiye, an expert has stated.

Deniz Ayas, an academic from Mersin University, stated that 17 of the 30 species on fishermen’s stalls are of Red Sea origin, adding that this intense migration of fish species to the Mediterranean caused a change in the food chain.

“Some of these species are poisonous, while others are being consumed intensively. Today, out of the 30-32 species found on fishmongers’ stalls, 17 are of Red Sea origin, which constitutes over 50 percent.”

“Among them, there are various types of shrimp, red mullet, and sardines,” Ayas said.

Stressing that they have now become localized, Ayas noted that these tropical species have found a prominent place in Turkish cuisine.

“Our taste preferences have changed as well. The settlement of tropical species in the Mediterranean directly influences our taste preferences, culinary culture, and consumption habits.”

Ayas also noted that they do not perceive the influx of tropical migration into the Mediterranean as a disadvantage, but rather witness it as a change.

“In a sea where fishing is so intense, it can also be seen as an opportunity. By filling the vacant spaces left by overfishing, they complete the food chain. The changes in the Mediterranean can be viewed as an opportunity rather than something negative,” he said.