Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

ROME
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown

Saving lives is more difficult than ever, but rescuers are adamant that the Italian government's crackdown on charity ships will not stop them from helping migrants who run into trouble crossing the Mediterranean.

Rome has brought in a slew of rules to curb the activities of non-governmental (NGO) ships accused of being a pull factor for migrants, from limiting the number of rescues to assigning them distant ports.

"All these regulations, laws, are just another attempt to complicate more and criminalize the work done by the NGOs," said Salvador, 37, an Argentinian rescuer onboard the Ocean Viking.

The red and white ship, formerly a supply vessel for oil rigs that is now run as a rescue vessel by SOS Mediterranee, left the Italian port of Syracuse in southern Sicily on May 19 for its latest mission.

Since coming to power in 2022, far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to dramatically slash the number of people crossing by boat from the coast of North Africa.

Under a law adopted at the start of 2023, charity ships are obliged to travel "without delay" to port as soon as their first rescue is complete, even if they become aware of other migrants in difficulty.

"You can go to a rescue, you take 10 people, and then you have to travel four or five days to disembark them," despite the Ocean Viking being able to carry "at least 400 people" at a time, Salvador told AFP.

In recent months, the Italian coastguard has assigned increasingly distant ports to ships, sometimes in difficult weather conditions, to the detriment of vulnerable migrants' physical and mental health.

Going to far-off ports "increases the amount of fuel, and also the supplies" needed for those rescued, which "increases operational costs and also takes ships away" from where they are needed, Salvador said.

In 2023, the Ocean Viking traveled more than 21,000 additional kilometers to reach 13 distant ports, rather than disembarking in Sicily. That is estimated to have cost an extra 500,000 euros ($543,000) in fuel.

It is "frustrating" to be made "less effective," Salvador said, his long black hair tied back out of the wind.

Those who break the law are fined up to 10,000 euros and their ships can be seized for 20 days, a punishment meted out to the Ocean Viking in February.

Repeat offenders risk their ships being confiscated permanently.

Charity crews face a tough choice: Comply with the Italian authorities by leaving migrant boats adrift despite the risk that people could die, or disobey and face having their ships impounded.

"In 20 days, we could save 100, 200 or even 400 people," says Daniel Auerbacher, head of operations at SOS Mediterranee.

When the Ocean Viking goes from one rescue to the next, it is "not because we want to disobey orders, but because international law takes precedence. And it requires us to alter our course, to go towards the ship in distress," he said.

In the latest tightening of screws, Italy's civil aviation authority this month banned surveillance planes used by charities to spot migrant boats from Sicilian airports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

    Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

  2. Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

    Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

  3. Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

    Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

  4. Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

    Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

  5. Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

    Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Recommended
Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital
German prince on trial in far-right coup plot

German prince on trial in far-right coup plot
Trump, allies set stage for contested 2024 election

Trump, allies set stage for contested 2024 election
Ukrainian aerial attacks kill two in Russian border region

Ukrainian aerial attacks kill two in Russian border region
Russia accuses US of seeking to place weapons in space

Russia accuses US of seeking to place weapons in space
Mourners begin days of funerals for Irans president and others killed in helicopter crash

Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran's president and others killed in helicopter crash
Palestinian ministry says Israeli troops kill 7 in West Bank raid

Palestinian ministry says Israeli troops kill 7 in West Bank raid
WORLD Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Health professionals in Israel have reported to the BBC that Palestinian detainees from Gaza are frequently restrained to hospital beds, sometimes naked and in nappies, which they consider tantamount to torture.

ECONOMY Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿