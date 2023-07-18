Migrant population stands at 4.89 mln: Official body

ANKARA

The Presidency of Migration Management, under the Interior Ministry, has revealed that the number of migrants in Türkiye is 4.89 million.

The announcement comes as the ministry aims to dispel "baseless comments and figures" circulating on social media platforms. In a statement posted on the presidency's official Twitter account, the ministry emphasized its resolute commitment to combat irregular migration.

To address the issue of population density caused by migration, a total of 1,169 neighborhoods across the country have been closed to new foreign registrations, particularly in areas where the ratio of foreigners to Turkish citizens exceeds 20 percent, while Istanbul currently has 54 closed neighborhoods, the statement highlighted.

It further informed that information on foreign issues is regularly published on the bureau's website every week.

These developments follow the initiation of evening inspections in Istanbul, as announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The minister emphasized that efforts to detect and combat illegal migration would be further intensified, not only in Istanbul but also across all 81 provinces.

Meanwhile, in a recent operation targeting human trafficking, 20 individuals of foreign nationality were apprehended in Istanbul. These suspects were allegedly involved in smuggling migrants, transporting them to border provinces and providing shelter. They have been taken to a removal center in Tuzla district for deportation.