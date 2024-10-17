Midyat sees tourism boom in autumn

MARDİN
The rich historical architecture and cultural heritage have made Mardin's Midyat district a sought-after destination for tourists, especially during the autumn months as visitor numbers tend to rise.

With the arrival of cooler autumn weather, both domestic and international tourists are flocking to Midyat, a city steeped in 12,000 years of history and home to numerous civilizations.

Known as the “meeting place of languages and religions” in Southeastern Anatolia, Midyat experienced a significant increase in tourist visits this autumn.

The region, added to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2021 for its surrounding area (Tur Abdin) and the Late Antique and Medieval Churches and Monasteries, has been a hub for history, faith and cultural tourism.

For thousands of years, Midyat has been a meeting point for Islam, Christianity and Yazidism, as well as for languages such as Turkish, Kurdish, Arabic, and Syriac. Resembling an open-air museum with its ancient architecture, the city is now a popular destination for tourists.

Attracted by Midyat's 12,000-year-old history and the autumn coolness, many local and foreign tourists visit to explore its historical churches, mosques and mansions.

Tourists also visit the local bazaars to shop from the silver masters of Syriac filigree (telkari) and other traditional products. Visitors come from across Europe and from cities in Türkiye like Istanbul, İzmir, Balıkesir, Adıyaman, Hatay, Adana, Antalya, Mersin and Ankara to explore the ancient sites. They immerse themselves in local traditions by wearing regional shawls and applying henna to their hands and faces. Additionally, tourists join in with local musicians playing traditional instruments like the kemençe, dancing and adding vibrancy to the tours. The influx of tourists lasts from the daytime until late at night.

Tourism expert Veysi Tasman stated that the district is experiencing one of its busiest tourism seasons.

“Midyat is the city of religions, languages, cultures, stone and telkari. Right now, it has one of its most intense tourism periods. Tourists are fascinated by Midyat. Some have visited three or four times. Midyat’s most important craft is the 3,000-year-old art of silver filigree. Every tourist who comes here loves it. Some buy telkari, some wear shawls.”

