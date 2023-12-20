Midwifery top choice among university programs

ISTANBUL
In this year's Turkish university entrance exam, midwifery stole the spotlight as the most in-demand field, with analysts attributing this to the field's promise of post-graduation job security.

The Higher Education Entrance Exam (YKS) drew nearly 3 million candidates this year. According to the preference statistics, midwifery received the highest demand among four-year programs. Education Specialist Salim Ünsal highlighted that the nationwide quota for midwifery programs is 4,600, with a staggering 167,000 applications.

Professor Dr. Meltem Demirgöz Bal, the head of Marmara University's Midwifery Department, explained, "The intense internship programs in the third and fourth years of the program enable students to find employment immediately upon graduation."

Highlighting graduates' diverse options, she said, "Midwifery graduates can also find employment abroad, making it a shining star in the field of numerical professions."

Dr. Selda Taşdemir Afşar, associate professor at Hacettepe University's Sociology Department, also said, "There is a significant demand for midwives and nurses abroad. Furthermore, midwifery is a highly esteemed profession globally. The World Health Organization emphasizes the development of policies to extend midwifery services to all segments by 2030."

 

 

 

