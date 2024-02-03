Mid-term break boosts interest in Eastern Express

ANKARA

The allure of the timeless charm and scenic wonders of the Touristic Eastern Express has attracted the attention of many during the mid-term break, with the tickets for the captivating journey, starting from 10,000 Turkish Liras per person, sold out.

Among the top 10 routes in Europe, the Touristic Eastern Express is travelers' one of the most sought-after cultural tourism routes. Due to the high demand, people buy their tickets months in advance through tour operators to enjoy the experience the passenger train offers.

The 30-hour train journey offers travelers an unforgettable experience to discover spectacular landscapes, deep history and colorful culture. The unique train adventure starts in Ankara and ends in Kars. Throughout the journey, the train passes through many cities, namely Kayseri, Sivas, Erzincan, Erzurum and Kayseri, full of historical and cultural treasures, old churches, historical castles and villages with original texture intact, taking travelers back to the past.

The ticket prices start from 10,000 liras per person, including a one day train ride and two days of hotel accommodation. While early planning makes the trip more affordable, it also gives the opportunity to choose the preferred wagon type and guarantee a seat.

The first service of the season started on Dec. 11, 2023, setting off daily from Ankara ever since.

Travelers arriving at Ankara's old train station take their places in the compartments of the TCDD Touristic Eastern Express sleeper for their journey. The train includes a dining car and sleeper rooms for accommodation.

Suitable for travelers of all ages, the tours become a memorable experience for families, groups of friends and couples.

Ali Eren Taşdemir, who participated in the touristic tour with his mother, Burcu Ülkür, said, "My mom brought me here because my grades were good. I am going to Kars on the train tour with my mom. I like it very much. We are having a great journey."

The Dosay couple, who embarked on a fairytale journey with the Touristic Eastern Express, stated they were very happy to start their dream trip.

"Everything is great. We decorated our wagon. We hope it will be a nice journey," Dilek Dosay said.

"We were always dreaming about it. It was something we thought about. Today was the day," Fatih Dosay added.

Ebru Durmaz, one of the passengers on the train that stopped in Erzincan, recommended that everyone who has the opportunity should join this tour and experience the magnificent journey.