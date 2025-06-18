Microsoft working on next-gen Xbox video game console

WASHINGTON
Xbox president Sarah Bond on Tuesday confirmed that her team is working on a new Xbox video game console.

"We're investing in our next generation of hardware line-up across console, handheld, PC, cloud and accessories," Bond said in a video posted on X.

Semiconductors powering the new hardware will be made in collaboration with Silicon Valley-based Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

"We've established a strategic, multi-year partnership with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next generation Xbox consoles."

Microsoft earlier this month unveiled its first Xbox-branded handheld gaming devices, touting them as a way to play its vast library of titles anywhere.

Two "ROG Xbox Ally" models made in a partnership with Taiwan-based ASUS will be available by the year-end holiday season, Bond said during an online event showcasing games heading for the platform.

Microsoft promised to disclose pricing and release date details for Xbox Ally in the coming months.

Both Xbox handhelds appeared similar to Microsoft console controllers in terms of buttons, toggles and grips but looked elongated to provide room for center screens.

"At Xbox, our vision is for you to play the games you want with the people you want, anywhere you want," Bond said in the video.

