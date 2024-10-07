Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

While the number of microenterprises exporting in Türkiye increased by 31.95 percent last year compared to the previous year, their exports rose by 4.9 percent.

Enterprises with fewer than 10 employees are defined as microenterprises.

The value of exports by those enterprises amounted to $51.7 billion in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

These enterprises accounted for 20.2 percent of exports last year.

The data showed that the number of exporting micro-scale enterprises increased significantly last year compared to the previous year.

Accordingly, while the number of employees of exporting enterprises with one to nine employees was 73,319 in 2022, it increased to 96,750 in 2023.

Last year, 17.5 percent of exports were made by small-sized enterprises with 10-49 employees, 18.8 percent by medium-sized enterprises with 50-249 employees and 43.4 percent by large enterprises with more than 250 employees.

Exporting microenterprises mostly operate in the field of trade. While the number of microenterprises in the said sector was 43,224 in 2022, it climbed to 61,780 last year.

The number of microenterprises operating in the industrial sector increased from 19, 703 to 22, 471.

The data also showed that while exports of microenterprises increased, imports of large enterprises declined.

The imports of companies with more than 250 employees, defined as large-sized enterprises, decreased by 9.2 percent last year compared to the previous year to $201 billion.