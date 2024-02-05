MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has disclosed its election manifesto ahead of the upcoming local elections on March 31, focusing on the themes of national resilience, productive municipal governance and disaster preparedness.

MHP vice-chair Sadir Durmaz announced the manifesto at the MHP headquarters on Feb. 5, revealing plans to contest 919 constituencies. The MHP's strategy includes an alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 474 constituencies, reciprocated by AKP support in 102 other constituencies.

Durmaz highlighted three main themes and nine principles outlined in the manifesto. "The first is addressing new threats and safeguarding Türkiye's survival. Our second focus is on promoting productive municipal governance," Durmaz stated. "Lastly, we're prioritizing the creation of environmentally sustainable and disaster-ready urban centers."

Under the banner of productive municipalism, the MHP's principles encompass various aspects such as local economies, city resilience, gender equality, family welfare, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability and digital innovation.

The party is set to finalize its candidate lists and submit them to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) by Feb. 15.

In key battlegrounds, such as Istanbul and the capital Ankara, the MHP has pledged its support to AKP candidates. In return, AKP will endorse MHP candidates in select districts within these cities.

