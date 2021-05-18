MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

ANKARA

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has proposed a mandate for Turkey in ending the bloodshed and stabilizing the situation in Palestine, recalling the 400-year-long Ottoman reign in the region.

“If a protective force cannot be deployed in Jerusalem with the participation of the U.N. or Islamic countries, then the voice of history should be heard and the Turkish nation, who knows the spirit and texture of the city of civilizations, should step in for a new duty,” MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in an address to his parliamentary group on May 18.

Bahçeli recalled that Palestine was ruled by the Ottoman Empire for around 400 years, and therefore, the Turkish people and Jerusalem know each other very well. Should there be a call, Turkey should rush to bring comfort, stability and security to the Palestinians, Bahçeli stated.

If Turkey’s efforts to bring security to Palestinians are denied by the United States, then Turkey should start a discussion on its NATO membership, he suggested. He also proposed to shut down the alliance’s radar facility in Kürecik and İncirlik Air Base, which is being used by the U.S. military.

Jerusalem is key for the security and stability for the entire region and across the world and needs a special status as a sacred city of three main religions, he stressed, urging that the continuation of the Israeli terror could lead to a regional conflict.

Bahçeli slammed the Israeli government for conducting terror against the Palestinian civilians, including children, while criticizing the Islamic world for not effectively defending the oppressed Palestinians.