MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 

  • November 16 2021 11:34:00

MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 

ANKARA
MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader

It is futile and baseless to launch a discussion about the election rule of 50 percent plus one vote for electing the president, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said, reiterating its loyalty to the People’s Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). 

“The election rule of 50 percent plus one vote is the axis of the presidential government system. Therefore, discussing [changing this rule] is unnecessary and baseless,” MHP chair Devlet Bahçeli said in his weekly address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 16. 

Bahçeli’s words come after Cemil Çiçek, a veteran AKP politician who is now serving as a member of the Presidency High Advisory Board, suggested that sticking to 50 percent plus one vote rule can cause serious political problems and may drag Turkey into chaos in the future. 

The MHP leader strongly slammed Çiçek, recalling that the need for shifting the system into executive-presidential model came to the fore in the aftermath of the July 2016 coup attempt by FETÖ. 

“Turkish people voted in favor of the 50 percent plus one vote for political stability and to avoid chaos,” he stated. 
Bahçeli rejected the claims that there is a crack between the AKP and the MHP over a number of issues, saying, “Although we are not a part of the government and we have no ministers in the cabinet, the MHP shares good deeds of the People’s Alliance.”

“I have no tension with our, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. On the contrary, we have good dialogue, trust and respect to each other,” Bahçeli added.

Erdogan,

TURKEY Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Man sought for Haitian president’s death in Turkish custody

    Man sought for Haitian president’s death in Turkish custody

  2. Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

    Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

  3. Turkey, US in talks over F-16s, F-35s: Defense minister 

    Turkey, US in talks over F-16s, F-35s: Defense minister 

  4. Lebanese president, top Turkish diplomat discuss bilateral ties

    Lebanese president, top Turkish diplomat discuss bilateral ties

  5. 'Harmony of Contrast' at Bomontiada

    'Harmony of Contrast' at Bomontiada
Recommended
Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan

Youth are key for 2023 elections: Erdoğan
CHP vows to break Turkey’s ill fate through building social unity

CHP vows to break 'Turkey’s ill fate' through building social unity
CHP leader vows to make peace with rival camps

CHP leader vows to make peace with rival camps
Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide
Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections

Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections
MHP leader criticizes opposition lawmaker for insulting family of martyr

MHP leader criticizes opposition lawmaker for insulting family of martyr
WORLD Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon expressed defiance on Nov. 15 after surrendering to the FBI to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault.

ECONOMY Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Strong public finance will continue to be an important pillar of macroeconomic stability in Turkey, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Nov. 16.
SPORTS Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey heads to Montenegro on Nov. 16 night knowing that a victory would be enough for it to secure a top-two finish in its 2022 World Cup qualification group.