MHP objects to debate on Kurdish issue

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Oct. 5 rejected any debate on the Kurdish issue and reiterated his argument that “there is no Kurdish problem” in Turkey.

“To discuss the so-called Kurdish issue means to discussing the nation. Discussing the nation is synonymous with opening the state for discussion,” he said at the MHP’s parliament group meeting.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP), İYİ (Good) Party and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) see “my Kurdish brothers as a problem,” Bahçeli said.

“The HDP is not a legitimate body, it is an illegitimate formation of terrorism. Seeing the HDP as legitimate will make [CHP leader Kemal] Kılıçdaroğlu the wagon of terror,” he said.

Bahçeli noted that parliament is the place of solution for every issue, but “betrayal cannot be a solution,” he said referring to recent comments by Kılıçdaroğlu that the parliament should be the address of the Kurdish question.

The MHP has been in a row with the CHP over the past few weeks since the latter addressed the HDP for the solution of the Kurdish question.

Kılıçdaroğlu earlier said a legitimate body is needed for the Kurdish problem, which has not been resolved for almost 40 years, adding that they can solve the issue with the HDP.

Speaking in the first episode of the documentary “Mr. Kemal and His Alliances” by journalist and documentary filmmaker Günel Cantak, Kılıçdaroğlu said the HDP has public support and is represented in parliament.

HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar and former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş welcomed the assertion of Kılıçdaroğlu.