MHP lends support to gov’t’s economic policies, slams CHP

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has applauded the economic policies of the government under the leadership of Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak, while slamming the main opposition for criticizing the ongoing economic impacts of the coronavirus.

“The Turkish economy survived major foreign attacks in recent history: In August 2018, March 2019, November 2019 and May 2020. A dark scenario similar to that of the 2000 and 2001 crises has gone operation,” Bahçeli said on Twitter late May 9.

The Turkish Lira has lost around 20 percent value against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of 2020 with concerns that it will face more difficulties in the coming period if Turkey cannot find new financial sources.

Bahçeli, a staunch ally of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), expressed a strong support to Albayrak who is leading the efforts for the recovery of the Turkish economy despite strong criticisms by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) over economic hardship.



“According to the CHP, we have already gone bankrupt. Isn’t this the same argument diffused by some German foundations, credit rating agencies and outdated columnists? Are you that angry against Turkey?” asked Bahçeli.

“Those who are lobbying with the [International Monetary Fund] IMF delegation in hotels are criticizing the Turkish economy and Mr. Berat Albayrak whom we find very successful,” he added, referring to an alleged meeting between the CHP and the IMF a few months ago.

“The CHP is a rotten political party and in cooperation with the enemies of Turkey,” Bahçeli said. “Turkey is struggling to overcome a disaster. Its national solidarity is evoking admiration with a strong fight against the virus. But the CHP is embracing the enemy of democracy, global loan sharks and stateless plotters.”

“The CHP is using the same narrative that suggests an emptied reserve because of wrong policies and there is no other option than asking for loans from the IMF,” the MHP leader stressed, vowing those who try to stir chaos in Turkey will be defeated.