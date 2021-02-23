MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence

  • February 23 2021 14:41:37

MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence

ANKARA
MHP leader warns youngsters to stay away from violence

Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Feb. 23 called on youngsters of Turkey to be careful in expressing their objections and avoid “making wrong choices,” while warning them to stay away from the “terror groups in front of university doors,” referring to Boğaziçi University protests.

“We cannot tolerate our youths being an apparatus of violence. The criminal networks that haunt our youth should know well that we do not have a single young man to send them to the mountains, to lose at the protests at the university gates, or to throw Molotov cocktails on the streets. Those who set up a bench in universities should pay a heavy price for this,” the MHP leader said, speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

Every development at Boğaziçi University has been “clearly distorted,” he said while claiming that some political parties were also involved in this business.

“I extend my hand to each younger brother and embrace them indiscriminately. They are our everything, they are our distinguished values that cannot be confined to voting anxiety, to political debates, or simple calculations of interest,” Bahçeli stated.

The healthy share of young people in Turkey’s population shows the country’s strength and potential in the decades to come, he said.

“About 15.6 percent of our population consists of young people. Turkey’s young population rate is much higher than the young population in European countries. This picture is clear evidence of our potential and our comparative and strategic strength,” the politician said.

Dismissing the demographic categories of generations X, Y and Z, Bahçeli said, “We do not analyze them in this way,” adding that soon other letters of the alphabet would be needed, and there would be no end to this.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader

Gov’t should do beyond killing terrorists, stop its financial resources: CHP leader
CHP leader says he does not insult anybody but seeks answers on Gara killings

CHP leader says he does not insult anybody but seeks answers on Gara killings
İYİ Party leader asks for national mourning for terror victims

İYİ Party leader asks for national mourning for terror victims
MHP leader vows for more massive operation against PKK

MHP leader vows for more massive operation against PKK
Turkey’s ruling party mulls 7 percent election threshold

Turkey’s ruling party mulls 7 percent election threshold
CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process

CHP calls on EU to revisit Turkey’s accession process
WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 24 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistics authority revealed on Feb. 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.