MHP leader urges ‘calm line’ along Iraq border following PKK attacks

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the establishment of a "calm line" extending up to 60 kilometers along Türkiye's border with Iraq in the wake of the recent PKK attacks in the region that claimed the lives of 12 Turkish troops.

Addressing his party's group meeting on Jan. 16, Bahçeli emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to "combat separatism." He stated, "God forbid, if this is not done, we will not be able to find a country and a suitable ground on which to conduct politics in the future, even if we look for it."

The MHP leader advocated for the establishment of a "calm line" encompassing the mountainous regions in northern Iraq, with a depth of up to 60 kilometers and extending to the Turkish province of Hatay. "Not even a fly should be allowed on this line," he asserted.

Bahçeli expressed support for the decisions made during a security summit led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in response to the recent PKK attack. The summit's communique echoed Bahçeli's sentiments, stating that Türkiye "will not consent to the establishment of a 'terroristan' on its southern borders."

In addition, Bahçeli also expressed criticism towards the Constitutional Court's decisions regarding Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) MP Can Atalay, who was arrested in connection with the 2013 Gezi Park protests. The top court deemed Atalay's continued imprisonment despite his election as a parliamentarian last year "a violation of rights" twice.

"No terrorist should live in the mountains, on the slopes, in the municipality, in the city and in the parliament," Bahçeli declared.

The MHP leader called for the immediate execution of the contrary decision by the Court of Appeals, which did not comply with the top court's rulings on Atalay, and urged for the revocation of his parliamentary seat.

Bahçeli also accused the members of the top court of being "in the cage of PKK law."