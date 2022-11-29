MHP leader slams opposition’s charter reform as futile

MHP leader slams opposition’s charter reform as futile

ANKARA
MHP leader slams opposition’s charter reform as futile

A comprehensive constitutional amendment proposal by the opposition alliance that aims to replace the current executive-presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model is futile and destructive, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said.

“The constitution they [the opposition] write is the constitution of destruction. It is a social contract that is doomed to fail,” MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in his weekly address to the MHP parliamentary group on Nov. 29.

Bahçeli recalled that the oppositional Nation Alliance unveiled a constitutional reform that changes 84 articles of the current charter in a bid to replace the current executive-presidential model with a strengthened parliamentary system.

“There will be no retreat from the executive-presidential system,” Bahçeli vowed, accusing the opposition of allying with the foes of Türkiye who wish to stop the country’s rise as a global power.

“The opposition’s constitutional proposals are meant to rewind history, plant dynamite in the foundation of the state and prevent the growth of Türkiye,” he suggested.

Recalling that the MHP has already drafted a new-brand 100-article constitution for Türkiye, Bahçeli called on the opposition to abandon their futile work and support the MHP’s charter draft that aims to crown Türkiye’s centennial with a modern constitution.

“Come and be a part of this historical responsibility. Leave your ambitions behind and stand with Türkiye. Contribute to this national honor,” he called on the opposition.

Turkey, Politics, Syria,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye increases security measures along borders: Ministry

Türkiye increases security measures along borders: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

    Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

  2. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  3. Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

    Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

  4. ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

    ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

  5. People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’

    People migrating to village for its ‘clean air’
Recommended
Opposition alliance unveils charter reforms

Opposition alliance unveils charter reforms
Opposition alliance to outline charter changes for new regime

Opposition alliance to outline charter changes for new regime
Türkiye determined to make its borders safe: Erdoğan

Türkiye determined to make its borders safe: Erdoğan
İYİ Party leader vows to overhaul education policy when in power

İYİ Party leader vows to overhaul education policy when in power
Erdoğan vows to eradicate roots of terrorism

Erdoğan vows to eradicate roots of terrorism
Anti-terror fight requires unity, says CHP leader

Anti-terror fight requires unity, says CHP leader
WORLD China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing.

ECONOMY Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Türkiye may receive natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Police found out that two ambulance drivers had brought the signal flare into the stadium that caused a man and two children to be injured in a fight between two İzmir football clubs’ fans.