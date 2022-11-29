MHP leader slams opposition’s charter reform as futile

ANKARA

A comprehensive constitutional amendment proposal by the opposition alliance that aims to replace the current executive-presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model is futile and destructive, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said.

“The constitution they [the opposition] write is the constitution of destruction. It is a social contract that is doomed to fail,” MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in his weekly address to the MHP parliamentary group on Nov. 29.

Bahçeli recalled that the oppositional Nation Alliance unveiled a constitutional reform that changes 84 articles of the current charter in a bid to replace the current executive-presidential model with a strengthened parliamentary system.

“There will be no retreat from the executive-presidential system,” Bahçeli vowed, accusing the opposition of allying with the foes of Türkiye who wish to stop the country’s rise as a global power.

“The opposition’s constitutional proposals are meant to rewind history, plant dynamite in the foundation of the state and prevent the growth of Türkiye,” he suggested.

Recalling that the MHP has already drafted a new-brand 100-article constitution for Türkiye, Bahçeli called on the opposition to abandon their futile work and support the MHP’s charter draft that aims to crown Türkiye’s centennial with a modern constitution.

“Come and be a part of this historical responsibility. Leave your ambitions behind and stand with Türkiye. Contribute to this national honor,” he called on the opposition.