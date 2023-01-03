MHP leader says he welcomes both to hold polls on time or earlier

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Panty (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Jan. 3 said that 2023 will be the year of “democracy and ballot box” and that his party will welcome the elections irrespective of whether they are held earlier or on time.

“Whether the general elections for parliament and presidential elections will be held on time or they are pulled back, we are in favor of both the options and are ready,” Bahçeli said, addressing his lawmakers at the parliament.

Bahçeli reminded that in order for the election decision to be taken, either a parliamentary decision must be taken with the consent of at least 360 deputies, or the president may dissolve the parliament and lead Türkiye to the elections based on his constitutional authority.

“Both of these ways are legal, it is in the right to use a constitutional authority,” he stated.

Bahçeli criticized the opposition parties’ announcement that they will lean towards an early election before April 6 but not welcome an early election after this date.

The MHP leader reiterated his call over the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, about his possible candidacy for presidential elections.

“What is hidden? What are the inconveniences? Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu, I say it once again, if you are a candidate, come out, and if you are not, tell me who your candidate is,” Bahçeli said.