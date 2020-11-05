MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

ANKARA

Ankara should be focusing on its national interests in ties with Washington rather than attaching too much importance on who would be the next president of the United States, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has said.



“Rather than seeking an answer to the question of who will be the new president of the United States, the framework of the policies to be implemented by the elected person, its reflections on our region, its effects on our national existence should be evaluated and addressed first,” Bahçeli said on Nov. 5 in a written statement after his party’s executive management board meeting.



Noting that the presidential elections of the U.S., of course, have the capacity to closely affect both Turkey and the entire world, he said, however, siding with any candidates, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, would be wrong.



He urged Ankara to make its policies with any country on the parameters of Turkey’s interests and not on the perspective of that capital.



The MHP has evaluated the recent developments both on foreign affairs and domestic issues during its meeting, Bahçeli said, stressing that his party’s “goal is unity for independence.”



Their ultimate goal is realizing the vision for Turkey’s leadership role, he stated.



Turkey’s success is “defeat of enemies of Turks and Islam,” Bahçeli said.