MHP leader lends full support to cross-border air operation against terror

ANKARA
Devlet Bahçeli, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has lent full support to the Turkish military’s cross-border air operation against the terrorists hideouts in northern Iraq and Syria in reaction to last week’s deadly terror attack by the PKK/YPG in downtown Istanbul.

“No place is safe any longer for the traitors. It is time to pay back. We are supporting the Turkish Armed Forces with all our power and congratulate its members from the top to bottom ranks,” Bahçeli said during a party rally in Black Sea town of Samsun on Nov. 20.

The army started the Claw-Sword Operation over the weekend against the PKK and its Syrian associates, the PYD and YPG, and hit around 90 targets of the terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq.

Bahçeli said Türkiye made great achievements in the fight against terror and destroyed a terror corridor set by the terrorist organizations along the Syrian border. “Türkiye is destroying wherever the terrorists are. Our target is where the terrorists are,” he said, indirectly criticizing the United States for its support to the YPG.

“The blood-thirsty attack on Istiklal Avenue on Nov. 13 exposes that the enemies of Türkiye are active,” he stated.

Bahçeli showed reaction to the opposition parties for not sufficiently reacting against the terror attack and accused them of not denouncing the PKK as the perpetrator of the incident.

“Anyone who cannot call a terrorist a terrorist is a terrorist’s comrade in action and opinion,” he suggested.

He repeated that the People Alliance will protect the country’s stability, saying “We will defend the unitary system of Türkiye until the end. We know we are a big family that covers all Turkic provinces.”

