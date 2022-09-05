MHP leader kicks off rallies for next elections

SİVAS

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has kicked off his party’s rallies for the upcoming elections scheduled for 2023.

The MHP leader held his first rally for the 2023 elections in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas on Sept. 4. The rally, with the theme of “Towards 2023: The Candidate Certain Decision is Clear,” was attended by party members from Amasya, Tokat, Çorum and Yozgat provinces. The photo of Bahçeli and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan together was placed on both sides of his speech platform.

“Our goal is for Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to be reelected as the president by a wide margin and for a very strong MHP group and the People’s Alliance to emerge in terms of the number of deputies and political support in the parliament,” he said at the rally.

He criticized the opposition parties for “remaining silent” to the will of Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to run for the next presidential elections as the joint candidate of six opposition parties.

“They do nothing but give cold messages to Kılıçdaroğlu’s presidential candidacy through the media, behind closed doors, indirectly,” he said.

Bahçeli suggested that the opposition parties would not be able to provide proper service to Türkiye as they could not even agree on the presidential candidate despite meeting six times.

Bahçeli also supported Erdoğan’s warning toward Greece that the country will pay a heavy price if it continues to harass Turkish jets in the region. “Our president was right, it is very easy to cross the Aegean Sea,” Bahçeli said.