MHP leader holds Biden responsible for ‘tension’ in US-Turkey ties

  • September 28 2021 17:52:33

ANKARA
Turkey and the United States fell apart in bilateral dialogue, their ties have come to a point of “tension” and this is a serious issue before the two NATO allies, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Sept. 28.

“The Biden administration is responsible for this stalemate,” he said in a written statement, elaborating on a recent visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the U.S.

“Although Turkey meticulously abides by the ethic of alliance and the mindset of strategic partnership, the attitude and stance of the U.S. are clustered around an arrogant understanding that always creates problems, produces crises, and relies on oppression and blackmail,” Bahçeli stated.

“Turkey is not the 51st state of the U.S., it is not a colony, and it will not even be possible to see Turkey as a satellite country whose will has been stolen,” he added.

If the relationship between friendship and alliance is to be mentioned, mutual and simultaneous respect for the sovereignty rights and historical interests of the two states based on equality is an inevitable necessity, Bahçeli stated.

Biden’s non-attendance to the opening of the Turkish House is “both a rudeness and a sad result of strained relations,” he said.

