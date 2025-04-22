MHP leader dismisses early election speculation

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on April 22 rejected speculation that he might call for early elections.

“The enthusiasm of those rotten people who attempt to discuss our party with the lies and clamor of early elections and who attempt to read minds with their tiny minds is in vain,” Bahçeli said in a written statement to mark National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

His remarks come in response to media reports quoting individuals said to be close to the MHP leadership, claiming the party may be open to early elections — contrary to the position of its ally, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Türkiye's next general elections are scheduled for 2028, though the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has long pushed for an earlier vote.

“The decision of the Nationalist Movement Party and the [ruling] People’s Alliance is final, the elections will be held on time and there will be no concessions on this,” Bahçeli stated.

In his statement commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Turkish parliament’s foundation, Bahçeli also leveled criticism at the CHP.

“The CHP is now a dangerous political focus. It is a poisonous political organ in the name of our national security and democratic life,” he said. “The CHP opposes national sovereignty.”

Bahçeli has been recently vocal in his criticism of the main opposition party over its support for public demonstrations following Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu's arrest.

“Democracy and national sovereignty will only find meaning and permanence through the moral representatives of the nation who know how to respect and abide by these values,” Bahçeli said, defending the presidential government system and the parliament's role under it.

He praised the parliament’s historical role and endurance, calling it “a distinguished manifestation of the will of the Turkish nation's sweat, eye candy and struggle for liberation.”

“In the parliament, which has challenged world powers at the time and never deviated from the virtue of democracy even in the most difficult conditions, there is permission for every idea, but there is no permission and no opportunity for treason, separatism and division,” Bahçeli added.