MHP leader criticizes Russia over its position against Turkey in Idlib

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli addresses his party's parliamentary group in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 25, 2020. (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has once again criticized Russia for its Syria policies and said the Russian position backing the regime against Turkey was “shocking.”

Speaking to MHP lawmakers in parliament, the MHP leader accused Putin of “playing a double game.”

Russia’s attitude is “inexplicable even with strategic accounts,” Bahçeli said.

“Russia is not a strategic partner with Turkey and they are not allies, but political, commercial, economic and other networks of relations have developed and strengthened between the two countries,” Bahçeli stated.

But he said the “insincerity and distrust hit the top” in bilateral ties and recalled that Moscow had made Turkish trucks carrying tomato exports waiting at the border due strained relations over the Idlib issue.

“There will be no peace in Turkey until Assad is brought down from his throne. Turkey must start plans to enter Damascus now, and annihilate the cruel ones,” said Bahçeli.

He recalled that the “treacherous” attacks of the Russian-backed regime forces continued and the number of Turkish “martyrs” in Idlib reached 16.

The MHP leader previously called on the government to reassess its relations with Russia, the regime’s main ally.

On Feb. 11, Bahçeli accused Russia of not standing with Turkey on the Syria issue, saying Moscow is “just as responsible” for the Turkish troops killed.

“We must face this reality,” he said.