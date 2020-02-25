MHP leader criticizes Russia over its position against Turkey in Idlib

  • February 25 2020 15:57:00

MHP leader criticizes Russia over its position against Turkey in Idlib

ANKARA
MHP leader criticizes Russia over its position against Turkey in Idlib

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli addresses his party's parliamentary group in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 25, 2020. (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has once again criticized Russia for its Syria policies and said the Russian position backing the regime against Turkey was “shocking.”

Speaking to MHP lawmakers in parliament, the MHP leader accused Putin of “playing a double game.”

Russia’s attitude is “inexplicable even with strategic accounts,” Bahçeli said.

“Russia is not a strategic partner with Turkey and they are not allies, but political, commercial, economic and other networks of relations have developed and strengthened between the two countries,” Bahçeli stated.

But he said the “insincerity and distrust hit the top” in bilateral ties and recalled that Moscow had made Turkish trucks carrying tomato exports waiting at the border due strained relations over the Idlib issue.

“There will be no peace in Turkey until Assad is brought down from his throne. Turkey must start plans to enter Damascus now, and annihilate the cruel ones,” said Bahçeli.

He recalled that the “treacherous” attacks of the Russian-backed regime forces continued and the number of Turkish “martyrs” in Idlib reached 16.

The MHP leader previously called on the government to reassess its relations with Russia, the regime’s main ally.

On Feb. 11, Bahçeli accused Russia of not standing with Turkey on the Syria issue, saying Moscow is “just as responsible” for the Turkish troops killed.

“We must face this reality,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

    Ankara on alert after plane lands due to suspicions of coronavirus among passengers

  2. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  3. Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

    Pilot of Pegasus airplane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway arrested

  4. Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

    Turkey bans import of e-cigarette products

  5. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale
Recommended
Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress

Detention order issued for 15 over HDP Congress
Parliamentary committee condemns 1992 Khojaly massacre

Parliamentary committee condemns 1992 Khojaly massacre
Police detains 55 suspected human traffickers

Police detains 55 suspected human traffickers
Main opposition leader says trust in Turkish judiciary ‘declining’

Main opposition leader says trust in Turkish judiciary ‘declining’
Buildings resembling ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’ in Turkey’s Rize stir fear

Buildings resembling ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’ in Turkey’s Rize stir fear
Turks stranded on Canary Islands back home

Turks stranded on Canary Islands back home
WORLD Egypts former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery.
ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rate up in January

Hotel occupancy rate up in January

The hotel occupancy rate across Turkey reached 61.9 percent in January, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year, a hotel association said.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.