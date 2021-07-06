MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s decision on ex-HDP MP

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has criticized a Constitutional Court decision ruling that the rights of former Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu have been violated.

“How is terrorist propaganda considered a violation of rights?” the MHP leader said on July 6, addressing his lawmakers in parliament.

He blamed the top court for “usurping the interests of national honor.”

The General Assembly of the Constitutional Court on July 1 decided the violation of the rights of Gergerlioğlu should pave the way for his release. The court unanimously decided that Gergerlioğlu’s “right to be elected and to engage in political activities” and “the right to personal freedom and security” were violated as his rights were protected by article 67 of the Constitution.

Gergerlioğlu was imprisoned on April 2 after a High Court approved a 2.5-year jail term over allegations of “supporting terrorism” on Feb. 19 and he was unseated from parliament.

Bahçeli also defended Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu over allegations made by crime boss Sedat Peker.

“We do not accept the attempts of slandering against [Mr.] Soylu. Who said Mr. Soylu is alone?” Bahçeli stated.

“The interior minister is a brave and patriotic statesman who fulfils his duty with the love of his homeland and nation. No matter what is said about him, we won’t take it seriously,” he added.

The MHP leader stressed the interior minister is “successful” in the fight against terrorism.

His party, he said, has supported the government, the interior minister, and all the security forces in their fight against terrorism and added that the MHP will continue to support them without any preconditions.

Peker made headlines over his allegations linking government officials, including Soylu, with organized crime.

