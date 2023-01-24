MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

ANKARA

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) should be closed without delay the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli said on Jan. 24 criticizing the Constitutional Court (AYM) for its planned meeting to discuss delaying the closure case until after the elections.

“It is completely against the principles of justice that the Constitutional Court, upon the HDP’s request, will discuss the postponement of the closure case on Jan. 25, 2023, until after the elections,” Bahçeli said addressing his party members at the parliament.

“The HDP should be closed,” he said and added that it was wrongful for the Court to trivialize the case at the request of the party. He accused the Constitutional Court of running down the clock on the case.

On Jan. 25, the Constitutional Court of will discuss a request by the HDP that the closure case against the party should be postponed until the 2023 elections are over.

The HDP is accused of ties to the PKK and of financing the group’s activities. The Constitutional Court has already blocked the HDP’s share of treasury fund (539 million Turkish Liras - some $29 million) to be used for financing its electoral campaign.

The HDP had garnered around 6 million votes in the latest parliamentary elections in 2018. Its predecessors were also banned due to their links with the PKK.

Bahçeli has long been critical of the Constitutional Court on the cases related to the HDP.

Earlier the MHP leader also criticized the Court’s ruling that the rights “to be elected and to engage in political activities” and “the right to personal freedom and security” of HDP lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu was violated.