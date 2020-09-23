MHP leader criticizes CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu for his remarks in support of medical association

  • September 23 2020 12:55:00

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Leader Devlet Bahçeli has criticized the main opposition party chair for his remarks in support of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) and said he did not blame the medical staff of Turkey, but the association.

“While I have no words for those who struggle with COVID-19, to say there is, is indecency and shamelessness! I wish Kılıçdaroğlu was connected to a polygraph machine while he made his speech,” Bahçeli tweeted on Sept. 22, referring to the remarks of Republican People’s Party (CHP) Leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

“But I condemn a small team that uses their professional organization against Turkey. It is not moral, nor it is a national and conscientious attitude to make our people alarmed, to scream disaster when nothing is out, and to paint a picture of horror by saying the storm awaits at the door,” Bahçeli said.

“It is natural for Kılıçdaroğlu to respond to my criticisms of the TTB. Because their sources are the same,” he stated.

Strongly denouncing violence against healthcare professionals, Bahçeli said anyone who attacks health professionals “must be punished most severely, and I guarantee that we will do whatever is our duty on the subject.”

Kılıçdaroğlu visited the association on Sept. 22 in a bid to show solidarity following the criticisms of the MHP leader against the TTB.

Reacting to Bahçeli’s remarks, in which he called for the closure of the TTB, the CHP leader said, “Those who fight COVID-19 become terrorists, right? This is downright ridiculous.”

